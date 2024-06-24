SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,447,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 2,739,006 shares.The stock last traded at $23.29 and had previously closed at $23.29.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $161,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

