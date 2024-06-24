SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

MDYV stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. 117,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

