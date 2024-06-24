SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.33. The company had a trading volume of 327,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

