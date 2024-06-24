Square Token (SQUA) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Square Token (SQUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Square Token has a total market cap of $94,088.10 and approximately $99.58 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04549059 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

