Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 28.0 %

Shares of STAF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 798,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,098. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

