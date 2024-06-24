STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.36% of STAG Industrial worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 111,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE STAG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.78. 989,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

