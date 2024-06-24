STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

STMicroelectronics has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.62. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

