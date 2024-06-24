StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.02. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.