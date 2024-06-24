StockNews.com Downgrades Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Hold

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Alexander’s Stock Up 0.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alexander’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Alexander’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 14.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
