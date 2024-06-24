StockNews.com Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

CM stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

