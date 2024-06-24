StockNews.com Downgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of GDEN opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $885.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.21. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

