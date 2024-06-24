StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

