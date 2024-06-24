StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HES. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $146.18 on Thursday. Hess has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.46.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 55.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 934.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

