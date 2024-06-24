StockNews.com Lowers Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $474.50.

NYSE IT opened at $452.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.37. Gartner has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

