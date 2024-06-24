Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $613,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $177.95. 5,958,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,463. The company has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,434,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,616,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

