Strategic Planning Group LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.01. 5,694,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.