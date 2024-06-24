Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Argus upped their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Further Reading

