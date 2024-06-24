Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

