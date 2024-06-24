sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.4% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $33.59 million and $1.82 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 33,755,825 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

