Susquehanna Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
