Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

NYSE:SKT opened at $26.55 on Monday. Tanger has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 33.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after buying an additional 1,072,443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tanger by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 909,622 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter worth about $19,141,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tanger by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 649,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

