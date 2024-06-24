Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 145.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 87.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 250,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 318.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.70. 3,933,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

