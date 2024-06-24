Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,382,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294,445 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

