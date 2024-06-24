TD Securities Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.80.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLS

Solaris Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Shares of TSE SLS opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.00. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$6.62.

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.