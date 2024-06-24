TD Securities Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SLS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLS
Solaris Resources Stock Down 0.3 %
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.