TD Securities Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$14.00

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLSFree Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLS

Solaris Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE SLS opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.00. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$6.62.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.