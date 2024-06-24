TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $101.85 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $101.85 million and approximately $27.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00041301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,423,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,821,152 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.