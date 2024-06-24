Tether (USDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $112.89 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $112.89 billion and approximately $74.99 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 116,079,124,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,951,263,992 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
