The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lowered by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,187. The company has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.