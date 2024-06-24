Tokocrypto Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.34 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $169.64 million and $1.34 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 496,727,643 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

