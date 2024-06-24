Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.2 %

TOL opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.