TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,873,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

