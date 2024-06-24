TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,524.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,321.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,294.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,175.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

