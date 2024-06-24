Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.75 and last traded at $86.75. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.01.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Increases Dividend

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.85. Trinity Bank, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

