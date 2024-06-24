Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %

ULTA stock opened at $383.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.08 and a 200 day moving average of $466.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.