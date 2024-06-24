Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $238.36 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $9.28 or 0.00015362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00115336 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.43271522 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1047 active market(s) with $100,392,291.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

