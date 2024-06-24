United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) CFO Buys $12,946.50 in Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) CFO Randall M. Greenwood purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,909.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBCP traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.50.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 21.47%.

United Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 90.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

