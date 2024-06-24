United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $1,130,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,808.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.94. The company had a trading volume of 771,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,591. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $320.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

