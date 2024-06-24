UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.31 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.31 billion and $2.91 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $5.73 or 0.00009500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00114578 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,150,001 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,155,749.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.77050314 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $4,074,752.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.