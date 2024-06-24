Vail Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.22 (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 2.22 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 104.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $179.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

