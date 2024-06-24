Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Position Cut by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $311.24. 45,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.13. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

