Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after acquiring an additional 787,704 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after buying an additional 628,889 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 410,621 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 247,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after buying an additional 221,961 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $118.08. 152,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,671. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average is $114.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

