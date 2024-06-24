Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.64. 885,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,209. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $378.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

