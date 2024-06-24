Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,396.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.74. 885,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,207. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $378.16. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

