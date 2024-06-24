Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lowered by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.91. The stock had a trading volume of 695,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,840. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

