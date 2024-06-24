Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 733,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. 2,834,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,040. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

