Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Holdings Decreased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 40.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 120.6% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $30,520,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.18. The company had a trading volume of 44,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $248.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

