Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. 814,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,005. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

