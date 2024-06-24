Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,312 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.31. 205,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,870. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.52 and a 200-day moving average of $182.03.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.