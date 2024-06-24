Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $500.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,017,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

