Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 41,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,767,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

