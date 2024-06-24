Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.31

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.51 million during the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.99%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

